Walleye Trading LLC Lowers Holdings in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Walleye Trading LLC decreased its stake in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Pono Capital Two worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Pono Capital Two by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pono Capital Two news, major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $81,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,072,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,509 shares of company stock worth $448,611. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pono Capital Two Trading Up 1.7 %

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

Shares of PTWO stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

