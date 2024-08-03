Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $768,000 Investment in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mars Acquisition by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 256,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Mars Acquisition by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Mars Acquisition by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 456,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 214,559 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MARX opened at $10.87 on Friday. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

