Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 498,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 108,428 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REXR opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

