Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WRBY. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Warby Parker stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.82. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at $633,790.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

