Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Waters in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.58.

Shares of WAT opened at $345.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.77. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,368,067,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,110,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,417,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,286,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 582,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

