Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Weave Communications shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 141,901 shares.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Weave Communications by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Weave Communications by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

