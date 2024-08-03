Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $171.44

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $171.44 and traded as low as $165.04. Webco Industries shares last traded at $165.04, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Webco Industries Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $141.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.44.
Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter.
About Webco Industries
Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.
