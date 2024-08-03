WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $91.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. WEC Energy Group traded as high as $92.18 and last traded at $92.12, with a volume of 130280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

