Wedbush Comments on Safehold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Safehold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safehold’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

SAFE stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 39.68. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Safehold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 10.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 385,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,046 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

