Wedbush Comments on UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $121.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 11,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

