Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.16 billion, a PE ratio of 194.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.