Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $187.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

AN stock opened at $170.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.73.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,265 shares of company stock worth $32,066,359. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 17.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

