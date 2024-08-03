Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $13.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RSI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.