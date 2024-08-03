Wells Fargo & Company Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $156.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.52.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.20. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $155,707,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Generac by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 831.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $17,956,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

