Wells Fargo & Company Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $80.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,530. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $124,553,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.