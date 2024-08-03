Wells Fargo & Company Increases Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $172.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $145.35 on Thursday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

