Wells Fargo & Company Increases NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $58.00

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 128.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 85,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

