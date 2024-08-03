Wells Fargo & Company Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $159.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $6,730,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

