Wells Fargo & Company Increases Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $58.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $996,750.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4,440.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,566,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,882,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

