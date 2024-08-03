Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $42.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $42.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in BorgWarner by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BorgWarner by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 216,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in BorgWarner by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

