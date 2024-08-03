Wells Fargo & Company Lowers MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $53.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 49.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of MGM opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5,605.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

