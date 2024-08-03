Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $10.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s current price.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Pulmonx stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.95. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 75.56% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $38,160.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $38,160.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $85,717. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

