Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Overweight

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVNA. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $137.31 on Thursday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $6,842,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,026,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,537,096 shares of company stock worth $307,151,139. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $39,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.