Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $112.76 on Friday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 139.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Welltower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Welltower by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

