Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

