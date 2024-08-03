WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT Raised to $34.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

WesBanco Price Performance

WesBanco stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 214.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 26,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

