West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.43

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and traded as high as $39.75. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 2,340 shares traded.

West Coast Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $335.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

