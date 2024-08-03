Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $92.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $212,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $150,958,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,126,000 after buying an additional 981,527 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $48,466,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,861,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,795,000 after buying an additional 810,977 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

