Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

