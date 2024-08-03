WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder Sells 20,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,335,913.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE WOW opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 39.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

