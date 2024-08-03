Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 107111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLDN. StockNews.com raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $355,657.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,630,428 shares in the company, valued at $53,543,255.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,630,428 shares in the company, valued at $53,543,255.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 3,333 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $103,422.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,121.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,642 shares of company stock worth $9,959,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $12,628,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $511.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

