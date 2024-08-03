William Blair Comments on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.12.

CTSH opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

