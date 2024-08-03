William Blair Weighs in on Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

