William V. Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $379,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,277.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $677.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

