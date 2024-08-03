Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $95.22 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 4622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $1,981,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 948,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,641,119.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,533 shares of company stock worth $3,155,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.