Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $299.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WTW opened at $283.02 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $285.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.51 and its 200-day moving average is $263.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.