Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $362.73

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.73 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 396.20 ($5.10). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 390 ($5.02), with a volume of 33,256 shares traded.

Wilmington Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 382.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 362.73. The company has a market capitalization of £349.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

