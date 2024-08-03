Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.95

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.95 and traded as high as C$47.66. Winpak shares last traded at C$47.31, with a volume of 82,086 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on WPK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.93%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

