Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 5,472 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

