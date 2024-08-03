Wiser Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 68,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,664,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,679,000 after purchasing an additional 61,740 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,958,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.4 %

GOOGL stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

