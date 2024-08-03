Wolfe Research Downgrades BILL (NYSE:BILL) to Peer Perform

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Shares of BILL opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after buying an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in BILL by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,632,000 after buying an additional 243,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $95,702,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in BILL by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 974,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,472,000 after buying an additional 467,111 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

