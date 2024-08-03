Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WWW. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

WWW stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

