Workiva (NYSE:WK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WK. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Workiva Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Workiva by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Workiva by 45.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Workiva by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.8% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

