Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 43,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Wrap Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.87.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
