WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$251.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$234.00 to C$251.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSP. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$265.00 to C$273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.92.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$212.38. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$174.39 and a 52-week high of C$230.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

