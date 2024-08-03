WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$252.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.92.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$214.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$212.38. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$174.39 and a 12-month high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

