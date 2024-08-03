WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$235.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.92.

TSE WSP opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$212.38. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$174.39 and a 52 week high of C$230.98. The stock has a market cap of C$27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. Analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current year.

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

