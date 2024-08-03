WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$273.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$265.00 to C$273.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSP. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.92.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSP

WSP Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$212.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$174.39 and a 1-year high of C$230.98. The firm has a market cap of C$27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at WSP Global

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.