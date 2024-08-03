WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$255.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.92.

TSE WSP opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$174.39 and a 52 week high of C$230.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$214.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$212.38.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

