X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.99

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.99 and traded as low as $23.64. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 4,200,737 shares.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

